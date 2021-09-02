Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New Unite leader vows to fight for better jobs, pay and conditions

By Press Association
September 2, 2021, 12:05 pm
New Unite boss Sharon Graham has vowed to campaign for better jobs, pay and conditions (Sharon Graham Campaign/PA)
The newly-elected leader of the giant Unite union has told her members she will be campaigning for better pay, jobs and conditions rather than “battening down the hatches”.

In a letter to local Unite officials, Sharon Graham said members face a “critical time”, with tactics such as so-called “fire and rehire” becoming increasingly common.

She said: “I have been elected to do what it says on the trade union tin – fight for jobs, pay and conditions. This is what I will be doing. There will be no more parlour games in Parliament, we are not a branch of the Labour Party.

“Now is the time to build strong, effective trade unionism. The task of delivering on my commitments will begin immediately.”

A telephone hotline to her office for Unite members is being set up and will be live within a few days, and she is bringing together local union officials involved in disputes so she can personally ensure they have support.

Ms Graham said her priorities include setting up a dispute support team and developing the “leverage” system of campaigning she has built up during recent conflicts.

She added: “I will also undertake a comprehensive review of all Unite operations and make sure that our structures are fit for a workplace organisation.

“Finally, now is not the time to batten down the hatches. Together, we will make Unite a fighting back union where bad employers are made accountable for their actions.

“Workers cannot pay for the Covid crisis. Together, we will ensure this does not happen.”

