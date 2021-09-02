Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021 Show Links
Business / UK and abroad

BMW Group unveils plan to cut carbon emissions of cars by 40%

By Press Association
September 2, 2021, 2:16 pm
BMW Group has announced plans to slash the carbon emissions of the life cycle of its vehicles, including from production (Yui Mok/PA)
BMW Group has announced plans to slash the carbon emissions of the life cycle of its vehicles, including from production (Yui Mok/PA)

BMW Group has announced plans to slash the carbon emissions of the life cycle of its vehicles, including from production.

The German firm is aiming to cut emissions by at least 40% by 2030, up from a previous target of a third.

It will attempt to do this through a series of measures, including raising the proportion of recycled and re-usable materials used to build its vehicles from nearly 30% to 50%.

The company is hoping to put around 10 million pure electric vehicles on the road during the next 10 years, and expects at least half its global sales to be in that category as early as 2030.

BMW Group’s Mini brand will be exclusively pure electric from that year.

Oliver Zipse, BMW Group chief executive, said: “We are significantly sharpening our commitment and also committing ourselves to a clear course for achieving the 1.5 degree target.”

This relates to the 2015 Paris Agreement, which committed countries to curb temperature rises to 2C above pre-industrial levels and pursue a tougher 1.5C target.

Mr Zipse added: “How companies are dealing with CO2 emissions has become a major factor when it comes to judging corporate action.

“The decisive factor in the fight against global warming is how strongly we can improve the carbon footprint of vehicles over their entire life span.

“This is why we are setting ourselves transparent and ambitious goals for the substantial reduction of CO2 emissions.”

The UK Government plans to ban sales of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030, with hybrids prohibited from 2035.

Efforts to reduce carbon emissions to meet net-zero targets will be a key theme of the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow in November.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]