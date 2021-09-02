Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021
Business / UK and abroad

Lenders launching new sub-0.90% mortgage deals from Friday

By Press Association
September 2, 2021, 4:55 pm Updated: September 2, 2021, 5:41 pm
Nationwide Building Society is launching its lowest ever mortgage rate for new lending as the battle to attract borrowers continues (Paul Faith/PA)
Mortgage lenders will launch new deals with rates below 0.90% from Friday.

Among the products, Nationwide Building Society is launching its lowest ever mortgage rate for new lending as the battle to attract borrowers continues.

Britain’s biggest building society is offering a deal at 0.87% from Friday.

The two-year fixed-rate product has a £1,499 fee and borrowers will need a 40% deposit.

Depending on individual circumstances, some may find they are better off going for a higher rate with a lower fee.

The society is also making some rate reductions on first-time buyer deals.

Henry Jordan, Nationwide’s director of mortgages, said: “As one of the largest lenders in the UK we always keep our rates under review to ensure we can maintain our competitive position in the market.”

Barclays also announced changes from Friday, including a two-year tracker mortgage at 0.85% with a £999 fee. As with the Nationwide deal, borrowers will need a 40% deposit.

Other Barclays deals include a 1.40% two-year tracker, with no fee for people with a 40% deposit.

Borrowers with a 15% deposit can take out a zero-fee two-year fixed-rate at 1.95%.

A five-year fixed-rate Barclays mortgage is also available at 1.52% for borrowers with a 25% deposit, with no fee.

TSB has also reduced interest rates on some of its two-year fixed mortgage range for first-time buyers, meaning that customers with a 10% deposit can get a mortgage rate of 3.39%.

