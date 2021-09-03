Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021 Show Links
Business / UK and abroad

Berkeley ‘on track’ after resilient housing market conditions continue

By Press Association
September 3, 2021, 8:10 am
Housebuilder Berkeley has said it is on track with profits (Rui Vieira/PA)
Housebuilder Berkeley has said it is on track with profits (Rui Vieira/PA)

Housebuilder Berkeley Group has said it is on track with its profit guidance for the current year after “resilient market conditions” continued over the past four months.

The company said reservations are currently in line with those seen two years prior to the pandemic, after seeing a “gradual firming” of the London market in recent months.

Meanwhile, outside of London, the group said the market has “remained robust”.

Berkeley said it is therefore set to deliver a pre-tax profit for the current financial year “at or above” the £518 million reported for the year to April 2021.

Profit is expected to be weighted more to the first half of this financial year, with forward sales set to be around £1.7 billion at the half year.

It also told investors on Friday that sales pricing has stayed above business plan levels, offsetting a jump in building material costs.

“While the sales market has been resilient, the operating environment remains challenging,” the company added.

“As reported in the wider market, and in line with our year-end results update, we have continued to experience inflationary pressure in build costs during this period, principally through materials, and we are mindful of ongoing issues in the supply chain and labour market resulting from Brexit and the pandemic.”

Berkeley added that it started the current financial year with £1.1 billion in cash and plans to continue to invest in its land holdings.

Meanwhile, shareholders at the group’s annual general meeting on Friday will also vote on its previously annual plans to return £451 million of share capital back to investors.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal