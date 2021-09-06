Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Accounting watchdog unveils latest list of best fund managers

By Press Association
September 6, 2021, 7:54 am
The FRC has unveiled its latest UK Stewardship Code list (Joe Giddens/PA)
The UK’s accounting watchdog has unveiled its latest UK Stewardship Code list of asset managers and pension funds as part of plans to improve the sector.

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said two-thirds of applicants – or 125 organisations – made the list, representing £20 trillion of assets under management.

The UK Stewardship Code was first launched in 2020 following recommendations for better oversight in a Government-commissioned review.

Most of the UK’s biggest names were included in the list, but there were notable absences for Schroders, Morgan Stanley Investment Management and Rothschild Wealth Management.

Bosses at the FRC said the companies listed set “high standards of stewardship for those investing money on behalf of UK savers and pensioners”.

The FRC added that it was “pleased to see investors better integrating stewardship, and environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into their investment decision-making, reporting on asset classes other than listed equity and identifying the outcomes of their efforts”.

Those that failed to make the list commonly did not provide enough evidence that they were on top of these key issues, relying too heavily on policy statements, it added.

Other areas of weakness included reporting on the approaches to review and assurance, and monitoring service providers.

FRC chief executive Sir Jon Thompson said: “Congratulations to all those who have become signatories to the UK Stewardship Code, which is recognised globally as a best-practice benchmark in investment stewardship.

“The publication of this list delivers on the recommendations of the Kingman Review in respect of stewardship and demonstrates our continued commitment to serve the public interest as we transform to becoming a new regulator.

“We are proud of our robust approach to assessment and encourage those who have been unsuccessful to reflect on our feedback and apply again in future.”

Those in the list include the BT pension scheme, AXA, Fidelity, M&G and Legal & General.

