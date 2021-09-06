Goldman Sachs aims for £3.6bn listing of alternative investment firm

Hydrogen Backbone Link: How reused pipelines can deliver a net zero future for Europe The production and export of hydrogen to consumers will play a key role in the UK reaching its climate objectives and net-zero targets.

TotalEnergies signs up to $10bn gas, solar plan in Iraq TotalEnergies has signed a number of major deals in Iraq’s Basra area, to develop local resources and support power generation.

UAE oil producer ADNOC to list drilling unit in Abu Dhabi IPO Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC) is planning to sell shares in its drilling unit in what would rank among the largest initial public offerings (IPO) in the United Arab Emirates.