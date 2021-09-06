Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business / UK and abroad

Staycation boom leads to wider choice of holiday let mortgages

By Press Association
September 6, 2021, 11:40 am
The choice of mortgage options for holiday let investors has widened significantly as demand for staycations has boomed (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The range of mortgages for holiday let investors has widened significantly as demand for breaks in the UK has boomed.

There are now 186 options – more than double the 74 deals available in August 2020 – financial information website Moneyfacts.co.uk said.

With more lenders having entered the market, there are now 25 different brands offering holiday let mortgage options, compared with 14 in August 2020.

The majority are building societies, Moneyfacts added.

Rachel Springall, finance expert at Moneyfacts.co.uk, said: “It’s positive to see a rise in holiday let product choice for landlords over the past few months, but the market is still relatively niche as there are less than 200 deals available.

“As the demand for staycations remains evident, it would not be too surprising to see more growth in this market in the months to come.”

Ms Springall added: “Whether the appetite for staycations falls into 2022 is unknown, but for the moment it’s evident landlords are taking advantage of the opportunity to earn an income through holiday lets.

“Those who may have saved some additional disposable income during the UK lockdown, or are looking for alternative investment opportunities, may then be keen to get involved.

“Undertaking thorough research into popular locations, weighing up tax benefits, reading up on rules regarding residency periods and other potential expenses outside of utility bills can feel daunting, so seeking advice before entering an arrangement is wise.”

