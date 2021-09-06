Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 7th 2021 Show Links
Business / UK and abroad

London Metal Exchange reopens trading floor after 18 months

By Press Association
September 6, 2021, 2:39 pm Updated: September 6, 2021, 3:51 pm
The London Metal Exchange reopened to traders on Monday (Yui Mok/PA)
The London Metal Exchange reopened to traders on Monday (Yui Mok/PA)

Brokers returned to the UK’s only open trading pen today as the London Metal Exchange welcomed back floor trading for the first time in 18 months.

The exchange’s famous “ring” filled with traders and will be seen by many as a symbol of life returning to the Square Mile after trading on the site ceased during the pandemic.

The closure was the only time traders could no longer fill the floor since the Second World War.

London Metal Exchange reopens
Traders in the Ring at the London Metal Exchange (Yui Mok/PA)

But despite the return, the 144-year-old trading floor introduced a series of new rules that will remain in place indefinitely.

These include rules that traders will only be responsible for setting “official” prices of metals like aluminium and copper at around lunchtime.

It means the amount of trading time on the floor is reduced and closing prices will stay electronic.

London Metal Exchange reopens
The London Metal Exchange trading floor was temporarily closed due to the pandemic (Yui Mok/PA)

The London Metal Exchange is the only exchange in the UK to have in-person trading, with the London Stock Exchange closing its trading floor in 1986 – although it still has ceremonial openings.

Bosses said ventilation has been improved and traders are encouraged to maintain social distancing and wear masks.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]