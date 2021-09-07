Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 7th 2021
Business / UK and abroad

Parents and young people urged to check if they have ‘hidden’ savings windfall

By Press Association
September 7, 2021, 11:18 am
Parents and young people are being urged to check if they have a ‘hidden pot of gold’ in the form of a child trust fund (Nick Ansell/PA)
Parents and young people are being urged to check if they have a “hidden pot of gold” in the form of a child trust fund.

It is a year since the first account holders started turning 18 and around 55,000 accounts mature every month, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) said.

This means their owners can withdraw funds or transfer savings into an adult Isa. Hundreds of thousands of accounts have been claimed so far.

Child trust funds were set up for children born between September 1 2002 and January 2 2011 with a live child benefit claim.

Parents or guardians set up accounts using vouchers provided by the Government. If an account was not opened by the child’s parent, HMRC set one up on the child’s behalf.

Between 2002 and early 2011, about six million of the funds were opened by parents or guardians, with a further million set up by HMRC.

Economic Secretary to the Treasury John Glen said: “If you’re unsure if you have an account or where it may be, it’s easy to get help from HMRC to track down your provider online.”

Some young people may not know they have a fund or some parents may have forgotten who they set the account up with. To help them find their accounts, HMRC has an online tool.

HMRC will also provide alternative, non-digital routes to finding a provider on request.

At 16 years old, a child can choose to operate the account themselves, but they cannot withdraw the funds.

At 18 years of age, the account matures and the child can withdraw money or move it to a different savings account.

