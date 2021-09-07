Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business / UK and abroad

Openreach waives superfast broadband connection fees for low-income households

By Press Association
September 7, 2021, 4:44 pm
It is estimated that new eligible customers could save up to £92 (Joe Giddens/PA)
Openreach will waive connection fees for access to its superfast broadband network for those who receive Universal Credit with no other earnings.

The BT-owned firm said new eligible customers from October 5 could save up to £92 for installation charges, but it will be up to their provider to pass on the savings.

Openreach manages the telephone cables, ducts, cabinets and exchanges that connect much of the UK, which companies including Sky and TalkTalk use for their own broadband customers.

It is estimated that around one million people throughout the country could benefit.

The move comes after Ofcom recently highlighted affordability as a barrier for some households, meaning people not online “are likely to experience the greatest harm”.

A report by the regulator stated that a good broadband connection can provide “better access to education and employment opportunities, as well as wider benefits such as social inclusion”.

Digital infrastructure minister Matt Warman welcomed the announcement, saying: “We have been working closely with Openreach and the wider sector to build a broadband market where cost is not a constraint to getting online.

“This welcome step will help people struggling with bills access the connectivity they need to thrive in today’s digital age.”

Connection providers usually take the charge and factor it into their own product and service prices.

Openreach said firms could pass on the saving by making it cheaper for low-income households to get online upfront or over the course of their contract term.

Katie Milligan, Openreach’s managing director for customer, commercial and propositions, said: “We hope this offer complements the range of existing support from providers across the industry and helps people who aren’t already online to start benefiting from the wealth of information, connectivity and opportunities that great broadband can deliver.”

