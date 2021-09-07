Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Having wealthy parents leads to young adults being six times better off – IFS

By Press Association
September 8, 2021, 12:05 am
Young adults with the richest parents are typically around six times as wealthy themselves as those who come from the poorest families, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (Mark Marlow/PA)
Young adults with the richest parents are typically around six times as wealthy themselves as those who come from the poorest families, according to analysis.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) explored the impact that wealthier parents have on transferring economic advantages on to their children in the UK.

By the time they were aged in their 30s, people born in the 1970s and 1980s, with parents in the wealthiest fifth in their generation, had average net wealth of £107,000, the think-tank said.

This was around six times the £18,000 held by those with parents in the poorest fifth in terms of wealth.

The figures exclude pensions wealth.

The IFS’s findings suggest that the link between young adults’ wealth and that of their parents is stronger than the influence that parents’ earnings has.

Even among those whose parents have the same levels of earnings and education, people with wealthier parents tend to earn more, the IFS said.

People with wealthier parents also tend to save more as a portion of their earnings.

The children of wealthier parents may receive more transfers and capital income on top of their earnings, and so are able to save some of this additional income.

Those with wealthier parents are also more likely to hold higher-risk, higher-return investments such as stocks and shares.

With many parents passing wealth down the generations, the children of the wealthiest fifth of parents are nearly three times as likely to be in the wealthiest fifth within their own generation as those with average parental wealth.

The research was funded by the Economic and Social Research Council.

The wealth divide also has an impact on the ability to get on the property ladder.

Around two-thirds (65%) of those whose parents are in the top third of wealth distribution are homeowners by the age of 30.

This compares with 56% and 41% for those whose parents were in the middle and bottom thirds, respectively.

David Sturrock, a senior research economist and author of the report said: “Policies that seek to improve educational progression and labour market outcomes for those with low education and low income parents could, if designed and implemented well, be important for wealth mobility but would not on their own equalise wealth outcomes between those with wealthier and poorer parents.

“A significant amount of the inequalities in wealth by parental background appear to be due to other channels through which parents transmit advantages to their children.”

