Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 8th 2021 Show Links
Business / UK and abroad

Smiths Group backs higher US bid for medical arm

By Press Association
September 8, 2021, 8:03 am
UK engineering firm Smiths Group has agreed to sell its medical division to ICU Medical (Steve Parsons/PA)
UK engineering firm Smiths Group has agreed to sell its medical division to ICU Medical (Steve Parsons/PA)

UK engineering firm Smiths Group has agreed to sell its medical division to ICU Medical for up to 2.8 billion US dollars (£2.03 billion) after the suitor trumped a previous private equity offer.

Smiths said the terms of the new deal are “superior” to the agreed sale to US buyout firm TA Associates, which was announced on August 2, and has therefore withdrawn its backing for the previous bid.

The deal with ICU Medical – an American medical technology specialist – values Smiths Medical at an enterprise value of 2.7 billion US dollars (£2 billion), plus a possible further 100 million US dollars (£73 million) depending on ICU’s future share price performance.

With debts stripped out, the equity value of the deal is 2.4 billion US dollars (£1.7 billion) – around 400 million dollars (£291 million) higher than under the TA acquisition, according to Smiths.

Smiths Medical makes ventilators, syringe pumps and tracheostomy tubes for hospitals globally.

The new cash-and-shares deal will also see Smiths receive a stake of around 10% in the merged ICU Medical group.

It marks the latest sale of a UK business to a foreign buyer, with another engineering firm, Meggitt, also recently at the centre of a bidding battle involving two US suitors.

Smiths said it plans to return 55% of cash proceeds from the deal to its shareholders – equivalent to around £737 million – through a shares buyback programme.

It added that the group’s board “expects to unanimously recommend the ICU transaction, and to send the requisite circular to Smiths’ shareholders requesting their approval of it”.

Smiths Group chief executive Paul Keel said: “Delivering on our commitment to maximise value, the ICU transaction provides both a higher value for Smiths’ shareholders as well as future value creation through our 10% holding of the enlarged combined group and a potential 100 million US dollar additional contingent consideration.

“We are focused on concluding this superior transaction and on driving Smiths Group forward, delivering on our significant potential as a leading industrial technology group.”

The deal – set to complete in the first half of 2022 – will boost ICU’s combined revenues to around 2.5 billion US dollars (£1.8 billion) and create a leading specialist in the field of infusion therapy.

Vivek Jain, chief executive of ICU Medical, said: “The combination of these two businesses makes sense for the medical device marketplace and fits well with ICU Medical’s existing business.

“Together, we will be a scaled global competitor and a US-based medical device company that increases the stability of the medical supply chain and can grow as clinical care models evolve.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal