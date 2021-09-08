Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Selco launches lorry driver training academy to help ease national shortage

By Press Association
September 8, 2021, 10:45 am
Building materials supplier Selco has launched a training programme offering staff the chance to become lorry drivers to help ease the nationwide shortage (Steve Parsons/PA)
Building materials supplier Selco has launched a training programme offering its staff the chance to become lorry drivers to help ease the nationwide shortage.

Selco Builders Warehouse said its new driver academy aims to create dozens of newly-qualified HGV drivers by next May as the UK is facing a mounting supply chain crisis caused by the skills shortage.

The company is itself struggling to fill more than 20 driver vacancies and said the initiative will help address its own recruitment woes and those in the wider haulage sector.

Selco has hiked its hourly pay rate for HGV drivers to £14 from September 1 and £16 for those in London and across the south of England to help attract new recruits.

It comes as the likes of Tesco and Asda have been offering £1,000 starting bonuses for lorry driver recruits to entice applicants.

The lorry driver shortage is adding to post-Brexit disruption and worldwide material supply problems amid the pandemic, which is hitting a raft of sectors – from food and hospitality to housebuilding.

Selco’s owner Grafton recently warned over soaring prices caused by the supply chain troubles, revealing the cost of materials in short supply had jumped by about 7.5% compared with the same period a year ago.

Marc Lucock, human resources director at Selco, said: “No industry or business is immune from the shortage and at Selco we currently have more than 20 vacancies to fill, and that number is rising.

“We wanted to be proactive, not only to fill our vacancies but also play a very small part in helping to address the national shortage.”

It is offering staff from across the business the chance to change career and apply for a Level 2 HGV apprenticeship, which would see them become fully qualified HGV drivers – with a category C licence – by May 2022.

The apprenticeships include lorry loader crane training while Selco is also offering its commercial van drivers the opportunity to upgrade to become HGV qualified.

“This is the opportunity for people working in, for example, our branches who may not feel well suited to a management role to move into a different area of the business and gain the qualifications to set them on the road to an excellent career,” Mr Lucock said.

