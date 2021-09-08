Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Biffa ‘working hard’ to lessen impact of lorry driver shortage

By Press Association
September 8, 2021, 3:19 pm
Biffa has said it is trying to lessen the impact of the nationwide lorry driver shortage on its services (PA)
Waste collection giant Biffa has said it is “working hard” to lessen the impact of the nationwide lorry driver shortage on its services as households suffer lengthy delays to bin collections across the UK.

In a trading update, the group – which collects waste for more than 30 councils across the country – confirmed it was facing pressure on its services from the mounting HGV driver crisis.

It comes as at least 18 councils across the UK are said to be experiencing delays to their rubbish collections, with bins and food waste being left on the streets in many areas throughout this week’s searing hot weather.

Three local authorities in Devon recently wrote to Home Secretary Priti Patel to express their concern about staff shortages in waste and recycling divisions across the country.

It follows an apparent exodus of drivers from EU countries, who returned to the continent during the coronavirus pandemic and remained there.

The three councils said they were left with vacancies equating to around 20% of their HGV workforce and struggling to bring on new recruits to plug the gap.

Biffa had recently said the effects of the national lorry driver shortage “have been widely felt” across the sector and that it is boosting efforts to recruit new drivers.

In its latest update, Biffa said: “As with many other businesses across the UK, we are working hard to mitigate the impact of the national shortage of HGV drivers, along with other supply chain challenges, on our services.”

The comments came as it said that revenues rose 12% in the five months to August against 2019 levels despite the driver woes, and 3% higher with acquisitions stripped out.

Biffa upped its full-year outlook in July as it said trading had been better than expected thanks to the wider UK economic bounce-back.

It said at the time that annual underlying earnings were set to be 10% higher than previously guided.

