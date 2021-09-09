Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 9th 2021 Show Links
Business / UK and abroad

KPMG sets target for nearly a third of senior staff to be working class

By Press Association
September 9, 2021, 12:51 pm
KPMG has become one of the first major UK firms to set a target for the number of senior staff from working class backgrounds (PA)
KPMG has become one of the first major UK firms to set a target for the number of senior staff from working class backgrounds (PA)

Accountancy giant KPMG has become one of the first major UK firms to set a target for the number of senior staff from working class backgrounds.

The group wants to have 29% of its partners and directors to come from a working class background by 2030, which it defines as having parents with “routine and manual” jobs, such as drivers and cleaners.

It said that currently 23% of the firm’s partners and 20% of its directors were from working class backgrounds.

Working class representation across its board is 22% and 14% in its executive committee.

The move comes as part of wider aims to narrow the pay gap and increase diversity across KPMG after it found staff from working class backgrounds were typically paid 8.6% less than those whose parents worked in “higher managerial, administrative and professional” jobs.

It comes after KPMG’s former UK chairman Bill Michael resigned earlier this year amid a furore over comments he made to staff in a Zoom call.

Mr Michael told staff they should “stop moaning” about worries over cuts to their benefits during Covid-19, and dismissed so-called unconscious bias.

His successor, Bina Mehta – who said she comes from a working class background – said diversity in the workforce is vital.

She said: “I’m a passionate believer that greater diversity in all its aspects improves business performance.

“Diversity brings fresh thinking and different perspectives to decision making, which in turn delivers better outcomes for our clients.”

The group will introduce measures including launching new recruitment programmes designed to bring in talent from lower socio-economic groups to middle management and senior levels, as well as mandatory training for all its 16,000 staff on socio-economic background.

Nik Miller, chief executive of non-profit consultancy the Bridge Group, said: “In publishing pay gaps by socio-economic background for the first time, and using this to inform a strategy for change, KPMG is leading the way.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]