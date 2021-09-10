Franco Manca owner says sales 27% ahead of 2019 as diners return after lockdown

The owner of restaurant chains Franco Manca and Real Greek has said that it is making many more sales than before the pandemic, as the economy reopens following lockdown.

Fulham Shore said that between August 17 and September 5 revenue from all of its restaurants was 27% ahead of the same period in 2019.

It is an acceleration in growth compared to the 8% increase on 2019 that Fulham Shore reported for the eight weeks ending August 15.

Even in the West End, performance for its 17 restaurants has been improving every week as tourists and office workers return to the London location.

Chairman David Page said: “We are very encouraged by the accelerating revenue growth trends during recent weeks despite continued challenging trading conditions.

“This reflects the popularity and relevance of both Franco Manca and The Real Greek, underpinned by their great food and fantastic value.

“We continue to see a number of exciting growth opportunities and are on course to open 10 locations during the current financial year, with more than 150 additional sites in our medium-term plans.”

So far during this financial year, Fulham Shore has opened two Franco Manca pizzerias and launched its 20th Real Greek, this time in Norwich.

Fulham Shore now has 75 restaurants around the country, it said. In the last month the company has started fitting works on two new Franco Manca sites.

Its lawyers are also working on getting contracts for a further 15 potential new sites for the pizza chain and Real Greek.

The company will provide another update to shareholders on September 29 ahead of its annual general meeting.

Shares in Fulham Shore rose 5% as markets opened in London.