Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021 Show Links
Business / UK and abroad

Cineworld to pay £122m to dissenting shareholders after Regal takeover

By Press Association
September 10, 2021, 11:21 am
Cineworld has agreed to pay out to disgruntled former Regal shareholders (Mike Egerton/PA)
Cineworld has agreed to pay out to disgruntled former Regal shareholders (Mike Egerton/PA)

Cineworld has said it will pay 170 million US dollars (£122.5 million) to shareholders in its US arm Regal.

It came after a lengthy claim from shareholders of Regal Entertainment who were disgruntled by the chain’s price when it was taken over by London-listed Cineworld in 2017.

Cineworld, the world’s second largest cinema group, told investors on Friday that it has reached an agreement with the group after a judgment in court earlier this year.

In May, the company said it received a judgment in favour of a claim of around 255 million dollars (£183.8 million), which it said at the time was roughly in line with expectations.

The movie theatre operator said that the initial 170 million dollar payment will now be made to dissenting shareholders.

It added that a further 92 million dollars (£66.3 million) will be held in an escrow account “to be available to Cineworld as additional liquidity under certain circumstance”.

The original acquisition of Regal was a deal worth around £2.7 billion, or around 23 US dollars per share, and was funded by a major investor cash call.

It comes after Cineworld said box office sales dropped by 61.9% to 30.2 million dollars (£21.8 million) for the first six months of the year, after it was impacted by enforced closures.

The firm is hoping its recovery will accelerate over the rest of the year, with major blockbusters including the latest films in the James Bond, Matrix and Spider-Man franchises all set for release.

Shares in Cineworld were 1% lower at 62.06p in early trading.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal