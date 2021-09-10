Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Royal Mint to auction rare sample coins for first time in its history

By Press Association
September 10, 2021, 1:13 pm
A Kew Gardens 50p trial piece (Royal Mint/PA)
The Royal Mint is offering coin collectors the chance to own rare “trial pieces”.

Featuring designs such as the coveted Kew Gardens 50p and the Three Graces – a collection that sold out in 25 minutes in December 2020 – they will go to auction on September 26.

A trial piece is one of the first samples struck and sets the standard for subsequent coins issued. It is carefully inspected by coin makers to ensure it meets standards.

The trial pieces are then stored and the design is officially approved by the Queen before coin striking starts. Each die trial piece bears a hallmark.

These pieces have not been put on sale before by the Royal Mint.

Rebecca Morgan, director of collector services at the Royal Mint, said: “This month we are delighted to offer a sample of our trial pieces at auction for the first time. Each of the trial pieces has played an integral role in creating the final coin, and offer collectors the chance to own a part of numismatic history.”

She said a security feature has been added to the pieces “to safeguard their provenance”.

People can register to bid at https://www.royalmint.com/collect/auction

