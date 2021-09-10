Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021 Show Links
Business / UK and abroad

Drop-in video chat app Houseparty to close in October

By Press Association
September 10, 2021, 1:48 pm
Owner Epic Games said it can no longer ‘give the app or our community the attention that it deserves’ (Houseparty/PA)
Owner Epic Games said it can no longer ‘give the app or our community the attention that it deserves’ (Houseparty/PA)

Houseparty, a video chat app that rose to prominence when lockdowns were first imposed, is to close down.

The platform experienced a short spike in popularity for allowing people to virtually drop in to video chat rooms with friends.

But right at its peak Houseparty was hit by an unproven social media rumour that claimed the app caused users’ other online accounts – including Netflix, eBay, Instagram and Spotify – to be hacked.

Owners Epic Games, which makes Fortnite, consequently launched a one million dollar bounty to anyone who could prove it was targeted by a smear campaign.

The firm has withdrawn the software from all app stores immediately, before closing fully in October to any remaining users who still have it installed.

Houseparty was acquired by Epic Games in 2019 and integrated with Fortnite in 2020.

The company said the decision was made as it could no longer “give the app or our community the attention that it deserves”.

“We do not take the decision to discontinue the app lightly,” Epic Games said.

“The team behind Houseparty is working on creating new ways to have meaningful and authentic social interactions at metaverse scale across the Epic Games family.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal