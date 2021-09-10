Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
JD Sports expected to reveal robust UK and US trading

By Press Association
September 10, 2021, 4:09 pm
JD Sports will unveil its latest trading figures on Tuesday September 14 (Nick Ansell/PA)
Robust showings in the US and UK are expected to help drive JD Sports to a strong set of trading figures as shoppers continue to buy sportswear.

Analysts have said a strong showing is likely when the FTSE 100 retailer unveils its half-year results to the market on Tuesday September 14.

The athleisure group has been busy despite the impact of enforced pandemic closures at the start of the year, continuing its recent strategy of acquisitions in both the US and Europe.

Peel Hunt’s Jonathan Pritchard said he believes the update on Tuesday will highlight a “very strong” performance in the UK and US.

It has used financial stimulus to help bolster some of the brands it had snapped up, with a particular focus on investing in the US-based Finish Line business it bought in 2018.

Shareholders will also be eager to hear how the group’s latest acquisitions – California-based Shoe Palace, which was bought in December, and DTLR, which was bought in March – have performed.

In its latest sales update, JD Sports said it had seen positive sales growth in the US and it is expected to have continued its momentum in the latest period.

Meanwhile, Mr Pritchard added that its UK business is expected to reveal that “the early promise after restart number three has persisted as well”.

Analysts at Investec said the retailer is likely to post a “robust performance” against last year in the UK for the past six months, despite trading lockdown restrictions.

Online sales have continued to swell as athleisure demand as customers have still spent more time at home despite the easing of restrictions.

In the US, rivals including Foot Locker, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Nike have all posted updates, suggesting demand has been resilient across the Atlantic.

The update comes just weeks after the UK’s competition regulator backed its original decision to block JD Sports’ proposed £90 million takeover of Footasylum.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it still has fears the deal could “lead to a worse deal for shoppers” after it was told to reassess its original decision.

Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “It’s a blow to the company’s quest for dominance in the sportswear market which had seen its share price soar.

“The clock is ticking on providing alternative remedies to the sale, with views on the provisional ruling due by the end of next week.”

