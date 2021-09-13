Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 13th 2021 Show Links
Business / UK and abroad

Primark sales ‘lower than expected’ after pingdemic hits customers

By Press Association
September 13, 2021, 8:17 am
Latest Primark sales were below expectations after a dip in recent footfall (Jacob King/PA)
Latest Primark sales were below expectations after a dip in recent footfall (Jacob King/PA)

Primark owner Associated British Foods (ABF) has said sales at the discount fashion chain were “lower than expected” in recent months after footfall was affected by rising coronavirus cases.

However, the group also upgraded its profit guidance for the past year as Primark benefited from lower store labour and operating costs in the latest quarter.

ABF told investors on Monday that its profits for the past financial year are set to surpass figures for the previous one, after strong profit performances by Primark and its grocery business.

The consumer giant was also boosted by “much improved” profits at its sugar operation.

Primark is expected to reveal sales worth around £3.4 billion for the half-year to September after momentum was dented slightly in the summer, the company said.

The retail chain saw “very strong trading” in the third quarter after reopening stores but was hit by a change in consumer sentiment as more people were “pinged” over potential Covid cases.

In a statement, ABF said: “In the UK our sales were affected by the rapid and significant increase in late June and early July in the number of people required to self-isolate following contact tracing alerts – the ‘pingdemic’.

“Data shows that high street footfall was impacted by the caution displayed by many consumers at that time.

“The self-isolation rules were then eased in early August.

“Correspondingly, like-for-like sales showed a consistent improvement through the period from a decline of 24% in the first four weeks of the quarter to a decline of 8% in the last four weeks.”

For the fourth quarter as a whole, the company expects to see a 17% decline in sales compared with the same period from 2019.

It added that it is currently experiencing “some delays” to the stock of autumn/winter season inventory due to “port and container freight disruption”.

Covid-19 restrictions have also “held back” the company’s progress on developing its pipeline of new stores, with difficulties in assessing and evaluating new sites and negotiating with potential landlords, it said.

Meanwhile, ABF’s grocery revenues are expected to be ahead of last year, receiving a boost from growth in its Twinings and Ovaltine drinks businesses.

It added that its AB World Foods, Silver Spoon and Westmill businesses saw sales significantly ahead of pre-pandemic levels and continued their sales bounces from last year.

However, sales reduced at its Allied Bakeries arm – which makes Kingsmill bread – after the end of a supply deal for the Co-op supermarket chain.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal