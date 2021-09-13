Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hydrogen investment could bring 25,000 jobs, says trade body

By Press Association
September 14, 2021, 12:06 am
Hydrogen is being mooted as a possible fuel for heavy transport in the future (Liam McBurney/PA)
A trade body which represents the UK’s energy networks has said that current plans to invest in the roll-out of hydrogen in the UK could create 25,000 jobs in Britain.

The Energy Network Association (ENA) said that around 17,000 of these jobs could be focused in Britain’s industrial clusters.

The jobs will come from planned hydrogen projects, as the industry proposes to invest £4.4 billion in developing hydrogen gas grids to help switch industrial areas to a new fuel.

Around 9,000 people will be employed by the network companies themselves, with another 8,000 in their supply chains, the ENA said.

It is part of a total £6.8 billion of planned investment projects.

Network companies have been pushing for hydrogen to become a major part of the UK’s 2050 target to reach net zero – that is, emitting no more greenhouse gases than the country absorbs.

However, the fuel has many critics.

While hydrogen emits no greenhouse gas when it is burned, an overwhelming majority of today’s hydrogen is produced from natural gas.

When the gas is transformed into hydrogen it produces carbon dioxide. Proponents of this method say that this can be captured from the air and stored underground.

However, opponents worry that the capture technology is not as effective as claimed.

Hydrogen can also be produced by splitting water molecules. However this is an expensive process which requires much electricity.

Chris Train, ENA’s Gas Goes Green champion, said: “For the first time, this report sets out the sheer size and scale of the economic and social opportunities that hydrogen innovation can deliver over the next ten years, creating new green, hydrogen super-skills in communities and companies across the country.

Chris Manson-Whitton, of hydrogen project HyNet North West, said: “The UK has the innovation, skill and world leading infrastructure to be a global leader in the delivery of the hydrogen economy.

“Our leading industrial partners, such as those in the HyNet North West cluster, are committed to decarbonising their operations and products.

“Hydrogen enables them to do that, safeguarding jobs and attracting inward investment. As this report shows, network innovation underpins this transformation, also decarbonising our communities and transport systems, and creating thousands of skilled green jobs.”

