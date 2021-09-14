Four in five people ‘would share the money after a significant win’

Four in five (80%) people would share their money if they scooped a significant prize, according to a survey.

Spouses and partners would be the most likely to benefit from any windfall (55%), Nationwide Building Society found, followed closely by children (54%).

Just over a third (35%) of people meanwhile would split their winnings with their parents, while nearly a fifth (19%) would donate money to charity.

The findings from the survey of over 2,000 people across the UK were released to coincide with the Society’s first monthly member prize draw on Tuesday.

The draw gives eligible members the chance to share a prize fund of £1 million each month.

More than 8,000 cash rewards are set to be paid out from it, including five £10,000 prizes, two £25,000 prizes and a top prize of £100,000.