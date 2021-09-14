Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 15th 2021 Show Links
Business / UK and abroad

Consumers’ eligibility for loans has increased, says credit checking company

By Press Association
September 15, 2021, 12:03 am
Some borrowers may find they now have a better chance of finding a credit card or a personal loan that they will be accepted for than at the start of the year, Experian said (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Some borrowers may find they now have a better chance of finding a credit card or a personal loan that they will be accepted for than at the start of the year, Experian said (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Some borrowers now have a better chance of being accepted for a credit card or personal loan than at the start of the year, a study has found.

Credit checking company Experian said more than six in 10 (61%) customers using its “marketplace” – a money and car insurance comparison service – had a credit card offer they had been pre-approved for in August, compared with 47% in January.

And 44% of customers had a loan offer they were pre-approved for, up from 33%.

Consumers’ eligibility ratings appear next to each result when they compare credit products.

“Soft” credit searches are made when people compare products with Experian.

Soft searches allow companies to take an initial look at information on someone’s credit report without an impact on their credit score or future applications. They indicate whether someone is likely to be successful if they apply for a particular loan.

Even customers whose credit scores were classed by Experian as poor or very poor were more likely to see credit card and loan offers they were pre-approved for in August than in January.

Sebastian Worbs of Experian consumer services said: “Eligibility ratings give people an indication of their chances of being approved for a specific credit deal. As lenders continue to bring competitive products to market consumers have a better chance of being pre-approved for a product that meets their needs.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal