Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 17th 2021 Show Links
Business / UK and abroad

Superdry ‘turning the corner’ as losses shrink despite store closures

By Press Association
September 16, 2021, 7:57 am
Superdry has reported shrinking losses and said sales are recovering well (Ian West/PA)
Superdry has reported shrinking losses and said sales are recovering well (Ian West/PA)

Superdry bosses said the retailer is “turning the corner” as it posted shrinking losses for the past year.

The high street fashion brand told investors that sales are “recovering well” despite subdued high street footfall as it continues with its transformation plan amid a challenging retail environment.

The company reported a pre-tax loss of £36.7 million for the year to April 24, compared with a £166.9 million loss a year earlier.

Superdry saw revenues slip by 21.1% to £556.1 million for the year as it was disrupted by further lockdowns across key regions.

It said almost 40% of potential store trading days were lost due to pandemic closures over the period.

Meanwhile, the retailer said sales for the latest 18 weeks from the end of April were 1.9% ahead of sales from last year.

However, it added that this was 29.6% below pre-pandemic levels from 2019.

Superdry Board
Superdry chief executive Julian Dunkerton said trading has been ‘encouraging’ since shops reopened (Superdry/PA)

The group said a strong rebound in store sales in the UK and US was partially offset by business in the EU, which saw further closures at the start of the period.

It said e-commerce sales were also “modest” compared with the rapid growth it had seen in the previous year after the pandemic helped accelerate online traffic.

Chief executive Julian Dunkerton said trading has been “encouraging” since shops reopened, adding that the opening of Superdry’s new Oxford Street flagship store this autumn will be a big step forward.

“Like most brands with a physical presence, our performance over the past year has been impacted by the significant disruption of Covid-19, but I am really proud of how the business has stepped up and returned to revenue growth in Q4,” he said.

“Store and wholesale revenues are recovering well despite continued subdued footfall, and e-commerce margin is benefiting from our return to a full-price stance.

“I’m in no doubt that we’re turning the corner and there’s a lot to be excited about.

“Whilst a lot remains uncertain, I’m looking ahead to 2022 and beyond with real confidence as we deliver our reset.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal