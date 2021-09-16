Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 17th 2021 Show Links
Business / UK and abroad

Tax gap was £35bn in 2019/20, says HMRC

By Press Association
September 16, 2021, 1:52 pm
The tax gap, the difference between the tax expected and what is actually paid, was estimated at £35bn in 2019/20 (HMRC/PA)
The tax gap, the difference between the tax expected and what is actually paid, was estimated at £35bn in 2019/20 (HMRC/PA)

The tax gap – the difference between the tax expected and what is actually paid – was estimated at £35 billion in 2019/20, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) figures show.

The gap represents 5.3% of tax due and compares with a gap of 5%, or £33 billion, in the 2018/19 tax year.

The latest figures mean that nearly 95% of the tax due was paid in 2019/20.

Failure to “take reasonable care” accounts for a significant chunk of the tax gap at £6.7 billion, with avoidance accounting for £1.5 billion.

Some £3.7 billion of the gap is estimated to be due to error and £3 billion due to the “hidden economy”.

Commenting on the figures, Helen Morrissey, senior pensions and retirement analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Making a mistake leaves you open to being clobbered with large fines from HMRC as well as having to make good the initial under-declared payment.

“As many people start filling out self-assessment tax returns in the coming months, they should do all they can to ensure they have a clear idea of their potential liabilities.

“Make sure you have all relevant paperwork to hand and don’t leave it to the last minute as you might leave something out.

“Also, don’t be scared to call HMRC if there’s something you don’t understand as they will be able to help you. It might even make sense to enlist professional help if needed.”

The tax gap for wealthy individuals fell from £1.6 billion in 2018/19 to £1.5 billion in 2019/20, HMRC said.

Some £15.1 billion of the gap is attributed to small businesses and £6.1 billion is attributed to large businesses, with £5 billion attributed to medium-sized firms.

The inheritance tax gap fell from an estimated £425 million in 2018/19 to £350 million in 2019/20.

HMRC said it recorded an increase in the total revenue paid year on year.

Taxpayers paid more than £633.4 billion in tax during 2019/20, an increase of more than £100 billion since 2015/16, when the total revenue paid was £532.5 billion.

HMRC said that, over the longer term, there has been a reduction in the tax gap, which stood at 7.5% in 2005/06.

Jim Harra, HMRC’s chief executive and first permanent secretary, said: “It is encouraging to see such a large proportion of businesses and individuals meeting their tax obligations.

“We want to help everyone get their tax right, which will help fund our vital public services like the NHS and emergency services.”

Any impact on the tax gap from the coronavirus lockdowns and economic downturn is likely to be first seen in the 2020/21 figures, which will be released next year, HMRC said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal