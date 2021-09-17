Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pennon’s takeover of Bristol Water facing competition probe

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 10:26 am
Utility companies Pennon and Bristol Water plan to merge in a £425m deal (Yui Mok/PA)
The competition watchdog has said it will assess whether Pennon’s plans to buy Bristol Water could reduce competition in the water industry.

Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) officials will examine the deal, which valued Bristol Water at £814 million when it was announced in June.

Officials will first look at whether the takeover creates what they call a “relevant merger situation” and, if so, if that might result in a “substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom for goods or services”.

The wording is standard for any takeover the CMA decides to investigate and many inquiries are dropped after these initial checks. The CMA can also block the deal or force the buyer to dispose of some parts of their business if they want approval.

However, more unusually, the watchdog has to make a separate assessment when two water companies merge.

The CMA will assess whether the deal “is likely to prejudice (water regulator) Ofwat’s ability, in carrying out its functions, to make comparisons between water enterprises”.

The CMA invited comments before October 1.

Bristol Water presented a chance for Pennon to spend some of the £4.2 billion it raised from selling its waste management business last year.

The company, which has 1.2 million customers, was valued at £814 million, but, once its debts were factored in, Pennon paid £425 million in cash.

When announcing the deal in June, Pennon said it would also return £1.9 billion to shareholders through a special dividend and buying back shares.

At the time, Pennon boss Susan Davy said: “The acquisition of Bristol Water brings great people and a great business to Pennon and I am hugely excited about building a future together.

“We see attractive opportunities to continue to invest in the Bristol Water business, to deliver enhanced resilience and water security to benefit customers in Bristol and beyond.

“This latest acquisition, building on a strong heritage and history, firmly cements Pennon as one of the leading UK water and waste water companies.”

