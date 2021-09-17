Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Safestay invites bids after ‘highly conditional’ takeover approach

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 10:26 am
Travel restrictions have weighed heavily on hostel company Safestay (Steve Parsons/PA)
Safestay has been the target of a “very early stage and highly conditional” approach from a potential buyer, bosses of the hostel company revealed as they launched a review of the business.

Directors said the review could lead to them launching a formal sales process, and invited bids from potential suitors.

The firm has been severely hit by the pandemic, which brought lockdowns at worst and travel restrictions at best.

It has focused on cutting costs, tapping into Government support and renegotiating rent with landlords.

It also sold two parts of the business to raise nearly £17 million – money it says will allow it to compete when the market recovers.

It is a position that has turned the head of at least one potential bidder.

The company said on Friday: “The board has also received a very early stage and highly conditional approach from a party in relation to a possible offer for the issued and to be issued share capital of Safestay.”

The board said it will review strategic options, including selling the company.

It has appointed PwC as an adviser, and said bidders should contact the consultants.

Safestay said it is not currently in any discussions with any bidder about an acquisition.

Chairman Larry Lipman said: “From May we began reopening our portfolio of premium hostels and we have seen occupancy improve month on month in line with internal forecasts.

“Following the two disposals earlier this year for a combined total of £16.8 million, we reduced borrowings by 35% and injected £6.3 million in cash to support the transition back to being fully operational.

“Individual and group bookings are coming in for the winter and for 2022 and underpin our confidence of returning to pre-Covid levels of trading.

“We believe strongly in the appeal of the Safestay brand. However, we recognise that this is a natural point, as we relaunch the business post-Covid, to undertake a strategic review, in order to maximise value for all shareholders.

“This process will reveal whether there is additional value for shareholders compared to the upside we believe we can deliver.”

