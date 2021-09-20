Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 20th 2021 Show Links
Business / UK and abroad

SSE says ‘there has been no decision’ to split up business

By Press Association
September 20, 2021, 7:53 am
SSE is a major builder of offshore wind farms (Peter Byrne/PA)
SSE is a major builder of offshore wind farms (Peter Byrne/PA)

Bosses at energy company SSE have taken “no decision” to break up the company, they said, after reports over the weekend suggested a split was on the cards.

SSE said it would update shareholders on its future plans in November, but stopped short of denying that a split was potentially on the cards.

“There has been no decision to break up the SSE Group,” the company said on Monday.

It added: “Following recent reshaping of the group, SSE’s clear strategic focus is on renewables and regulated electricity networks, supported by carefully chosen businesses.”

SSE sold its energy supply arm to Ovo Energy in 2020, jettisoning its consumer-facing business which had been one of the Big Six energy suppliers.

The split has reportedly been championed by Elliott Management, one of the world’s most influential activist investors.

According to The Telegraph, Elliott has convinced the board of SSE that it makes sense to split its wholesale energy business from the part that builds new wind turbines and other renewables.

However, like SSE’s comment on Monday, the report said that no final decision had been taken.

Listing the renewables business on a stock exchange separately would allow it to raise money from investors to put into developments. It would help SSE reach its goal to triple renewable output by 2030.

SSE said its November update will let shareholders know how it plans to further accelerate growth.

This will include how to boost the amount it invests and how it will fund these investments.

Chief executive Alistair Phillips-Davies said: “We have been making excellent progress with our clear net zero-aligned strategy, centred on electricity networks, renewables and other carefully chosen businesses that help provide the low-carbon electricity infrastructure that Government and wider society requires.

“SSE is the UK’s national low-carbon energy champion, delivering for both our shareholders and society, and we look forward to updating investors on our plans to accelerate growth and create value in due course.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal