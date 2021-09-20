Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Staff and driver shortages to remain ‘persistent challenges’, says cake maker

By Press Association
September 20, 2021, 8:45 am
Mary Berry launched a range of cakes with Finsbury Food (Lauren Hurley/PA)
The company behind Mary Berry’s branded line of cakes expects to face “persistent challenges” from a shortage of skilled workers and drivers, its boss said.

Finsbury Food Group said pre-tax profit had grown around sixfold to £17 million as its retail arm grew strongly.

Revenue grew 9.1% in the first six months of 2021 – the second half of Finsbury’s financial year.

Across the 12 months, revenue grew 2.3% to £313.3 million.

Chief executive John Duffy appeared confident the business could weather recent trouble that has hit much of the UK economy.

“Whilst we are likely to face persistent challenges around inflation and skilled labour and driver shortages, our long-term growth ambitions remain unchanged,” he said.

“We are committed to making Finsbury an even more efficient and joined-up business, focused on driving synergies and scale benefits across the group.”

It comes after a year when Finsbury invested £6.2 million in a series of new projects, including a frozen dough ball factory in Manchester.

It also launched a set of vegan doughnuts and a new range of gluten-free bread.

“It was incredibly pleasing to deliver such a robust financial performance with year-on-year revenue growth and a total sales figure almost at pre-pandemic levels, despite having to navigate such challenging circumstances over the period,” Mr Duffy said.

“I would like to thank all our people across the group for their continued hard work, determination and commitment through what has been a testing time for many of them and their families.

“Without the determination of our committed workforce, we wouldn’t have been able to play a part in keeping food shelves stocked in the territories we serve and the whole team should be extremely proud of their contributions.”

Shares in the company rose by a little over 1% on Monday morning.

