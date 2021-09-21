Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 22nd 2021
Business / UK and abroad

JP Morgan Chase launches new digital bank brand in the UK

By Press Association
September 21, 2021, 6:05 am
A new digital banking brand called Chase, offering cashback and money management features, has been launched in the UK by JP Morgan Chase (Yui Mok/PA)
A new digital bank brand offering cashback and money management features has been launched in the UK by JP Morgan Chase.

The Chase brand already provides a range of financial services to more than 60 million households in the United States.

Among its UK offerings will be a “numberless” debit card made from recycled plastic. The card details are stored behind a secure login on the Chase app, so customers do not put their account details at risk if they lose their physical card.

Chase will offer a fee-free current account combining money management features with cashback rewards on everyday debit card spending.

Features include small change round-ups on which people can earn 5% interest for 12 months. Customers’ spending on debit cards will be rounded up to the nearest £1 and the small change will be deposited into a separate account where it will earn interest at 5% for 12 months.

The current account’s rewards programme is also offering 1% cashback on eligible debit card spending for 12 months for items such as groceries, travel, meals, entertainment, fashion, homeware, electronics, as well as flights and holidays, subject to terms and conditions.

People will receive the cashback rewards without needing to switch their banking provider, commit to a minimum account balance or set up direct debits, Chase said.

It added that there will be a 24-hours a day, seven days a week, UK-led customer support team.

Future products in the pipeline include savings and investment accounts and lending products, Chase said.

Sanoke Viswanathan, CEO of the bank, said: “We’re offering people in the UK the opportunity to experience Chase for the first time with a current account that’s based on simplicity, a fuss free rewards programme and exceptional customer service.”

Laura Suter, head of personal finance at AJ Bell, said: “First impressions are that this new account will blow the competition out of the water, with an attractive cashback deal and a market-beating interest rate on its savings feature.

“The 1% cashback is better than rivals as it’s on spending, rather than just certain bills or direct debits, and it also doesn’t require a minimum monthly deposit or come with a fee.”

She added: “A cash round-up feature has become fairly commonplace with banks now, and it means each transaction is rounded up to the nearest pound, with the difference siphoned off into a savings account. But the fact that Chase is paying 5% interest on its round-up savings makes it very attractive.”

Ms Suter added: “There will be some drawbacks for the account for some customers, as it doesn’t have any bank branches, all the help and customer support is online or on the phone, and it must be run from an app. What’s more, some people might be wary of the name as it’s new to the UK market, although has a long history in the US.”

