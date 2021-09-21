Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 22nd 2021 Show Links
Business / UK and abroad

Factories struggle to meet demand amid supply chain crisis – survey

By Press Association
September 21, 2021, 12:26 pm Updated: September 21, 2021, 12:45 pm
UK factories have seen order books swell to a record high this month but output growth slowed sharply, according to a survey (PA)
UK factories have seen order books swell to a record high this month but output growth slowed sharply, according to a survey (PA)

UK factories have seen order books swell to a record high this month but output growth slowed sharply as they struggled to meet demand amid the supply chain crisis, according to a survey.

The latest industrial trends survey by the CBI business body revealed manufacturers reported order books at their strongest level since records began in 1977.

Export order books also hit their highest level since March 2019.

However, output growth dropped for the second month in a row, slowing to its lowest level since May in a sign that the supply chain woes are holding back the sector’s recovery.

Anna Leach, CBI deputy chief economist, said: “Amidst a variety of supply challenges, companies are beginning to struggle to meet high demand.

“Despite close to half of manufacturers surveyed reporting order books above normal, output growth has slowed sharply, albeit remaining relatively robust.”

Tom Crotty, group director at INEOS and chair of the CBI manufacturing council, added: “Global supply chain issues and cost pressures are continuing to hold back the sector.

“It is important that these issues are addressed as a priority.”

The poll of 273 manufacturing firms showed a balance of plus 16% for output growth, down from plus 22% in August.

Stock levels improved slightly from the record lows in August, but remained weak compared to long-run averages, according to the CBI.

Manufacturers are also facing surging prices as shortages of raw materials worldwide and higher freight costs start to bite.

The poll showed expectations for average prices over the next three months at a balance of plus 41% – down from 43% in August but significantly higher than the long-run survey average of plus 3%.

The CBI warned energy price hikes will heap further inflation misery on the sector.

“As well as skill and labour shortages, sharply increasing material costs and shortages of key components, producers now face rocketing energy prices, said Ms Leach.

“With pressure on energy supply set to increase in the colder months ahead, energy security is vital for ensuring that crucial parts of the supply chain are able to continue operating.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]