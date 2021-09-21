Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business / UK and abroad

Meggitt investors approve £6.3bn US takeover

By Press Association
September 21, 2021, 3:54 pm Updated: September 21, 2021, 4:51 pm
A Eurofighter Typhoon (Joe Giddens/PA)
British defence firm Meggitt has moved a step closer to falling into foreign hands after shareholders gave the green light to a £6.3 billion takeover by US group Parker Hannifin.

The majority of investors voted in favour of the deal at a general meeting held by the group, with the backing of 99.8% of votes cast and 86.8% of investors.

But the deal remains under Government scrutiny over national security concerns.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is reported to be looking closely at whether the deal – as well as the separate bid for fellow UK defence contractor Ultra Electronics – would harm the UK’s national security.

Coventry-headquartered Meggitt makes parts for several aircraft, including military planes such as the Eurofighter Typhoon and F-35.

It has annual revenues of around £1.7 billion and employs more than 9,000 staff.

Investor approval for Parker Hannifin’s 800p-a-share offer comes after rival US suitor TransDigm pulled out of the takeover tussle earlier this month.

TransDigm, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, said it would not make a firm offer for FTSE 250 firm Meggitt, after floating a potential £7 billion bid last month.

Aerospace company Parker Hannifin has already looked to make assurances to ease UK concerns over the deal, pledging to continue supplying the Government, keep manufacturing and technology in the UK and ensure a majority of Meggitt’s board are British.

Following the shareholder vote, Parker’s chairman and chief executive Tom Williams said: “The legally-binding commitments we offered alongside our recommended offer underline our intention to be a responsible steward of Meggitt, and we are engaged with the UK Government to finalise the commitments.”

But the Government has vowed to step up scrutiny of defence takeovers following the raft of recent deals in the sector.

It comes amid a flurry of overseas deals for UK-listed companies, with retail giant Morrisons at the centre of a bidding war with US private equity.

