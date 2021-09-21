Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Government should loosen gas rules amid price spike, North Sea firm says

By Press Association
September 21, 2021, 4:59 pm
North Sea gas producers meet a significant part of the UK’s demand. (Jane Barlow/PA)
One of the biggest gas producers in the North Sea has said it could likely supply the country with large amounts of extra gas if the Government eases restrictions on what is allowed to be used in the grid, amid a spike in prices.

Neptune Energy said that last year it could have produced around an extra 10.7 billion cubic feet of gas if restrictions on calorific value – which measures how much energy is in the gas – had been lowered.

Executive chairman Sam Laidlaw, who used to head British Gas owner Centrica, wrote to business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng on Monday.

In the letter, he said that the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) had already looked at the issue.

If companies produce gas with too low or too high calorific content they have to blend it with other gas to change its make-up, otherwise it cannot enter the grid.

But sometimes there is not enough appropriate gas to blend with, meaning oil and gas companies leave gas in the ground that they could otherwise have extracted.

“Enabling the proposed relaxation of the specification immediately under emergency powers would allow the use of gas at a lower calorific value, which has already undergone technical review by HSE,” he said.

“This would enable producers to supply more gas because it would reduce the requirements for blending needed under the current regulations.

“The change could be put in place immediately and remain in place for the gas year 2021-22, which begins in October.

Some countries in Europe, including the Netherlands, Germany and Hungary already use gas that is below the UK’s accepted range.

“For context, had the change been introduced last year, it would have enabled Neptune to produce an additional 10.7 billion cubic feet of gas from (gas field) Cygnus – around 13% more than actual produced volumes,” Mr Laidlaw said.

Any such decision would need approval from National Grid and the Health and Safety Executive to make sure it is safe to go ahead.

