Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 22nd 2021 Show Links
Business / UK and abroad

Investors queue up for green Government gilts as demand hits £100bn

By Press Association
September 21, 2021, 7:36 pm
Money raised in the gilt sale will be used for renewable energy investments, among others. (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Money raised in the gilt sale will be used for renewable energy investments, among others. (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Demand for the Government’s sale of green gilts was 10 times oversubscribed as investors snap up climate friendly investments.

The Treasury said on Tuesday that it had sold £10 billion worth of gilts, a way of borrowing from the markets.

But demand was much higher than supply, as investors tried to place orders for £101.4 billion worth of the 12-year gilts.

“Green finance is vital in helping us to tackle the environmental challenges we face, and the launch of our first green bond is a signal that the UK continues to be a world leader in this area,” said Chancellor Rishi Sunak

“This funding will be used to finance vital green government projects across the country, including things like clean transportation, renewable energy and preserving our natural environment.

“In helping us to build back better and greener, it will also help to create jobs as we transition to net zero.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (Toby Melville/PA)
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (Toby Melville/PA)

Money from the gilt programme will fund spending on clean transportation, energy efficiency, renewable energy and more.

Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell said: “The new guilt-free gilt has been a huge hit, with institutional investors jostling to get a slice of the action.

“Bonds are already in high demand, thanks to the presence of a price insensitive buyer in the form of the Bank of England, as well as regulations which encourage pension schemes and insurance companies to hold gilts.

“Add in a green tint which can help pension trustees bolster their ESG credentials, and you have a very potent sales mix indeed.”

Later this year the Government will also launch a savings bond for everyday investors to buy though NS&I.

“In theory there should be a good deal of demand for the NS&I bond, given its green credentials and Treasury backing,” Mr Khalaf said.

“However, with cash rates so low, savers will be keen to make sure they’re getting a competitive rate, as well as satisfying their environmental concerns.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal