Uber Eats snatches Shell deal from Deliveroo to grow grocery business

By Press Association
September 23, 2021, 11:40 am
Uber Eats has sgreed a new partnership with Shell garages (Uber Eats/PA)

Uber Eats has taken further strides in the grocery delivery wars by sealing a contract for hundreds of Shell garages across the UK.

The rapid delivery operator said Shell, which had previously been on Deliveroo’s platform, will now have more than 340 stores on the Uber Eats app.

It is the latest move by the company to significantly expand its grocery delivery business and take on rivals Deliveroo and Just Eat.

However, Deliveroo is still particularly dominant in the grocery market through tie-ups with Sainsbury’s Aldi, Waitrose, Morrisons and the Co-op.

Uber Eats’ latest deal will enable customers to order groceries from Little Waitrose, Jamie Oliver Deli and Budgens stores.

Shell garage
Almost 200 Shell locations nationwide will be added to the Uber Eats app on Thursday, with more to follow (PA)

From Thursday, customers can order items from 183 Shell locations nationwide, including in London, Manchester and Glasgow, with a further 158 Shell stores set to join the app in the coming months.

Uber Eats said the partnership will significantly expand its grocery operation, which has grown by 400% in the last year.

Sunjiv Shah, general manager of Uber Eats in the UK, said: “As demand for grocery and essential items continues to soar on the Uber Eats app, we’re delighted to bring Shell to the app as an exclusive partner.”

Bernie Williamson, general manager of retail in the UK at Shell, said: “We’re thrilled to be launching our stores on the Uber Eats app.

“With Uber Eats, we’re able to reach even more customers and expand our delivery services across the UK.

“We offer our customers convenience on-the-go and with this new collaboration we can now also offer a wide selection of food and essentials, available for delivery to your door in less than 30 minutes.”

