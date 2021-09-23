Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 23rd 2021 Show Links
Business / UK and abroad

Bank cautions over soaring prices and supply chain hit to growth

By Press Association
September 23, 2021, 2:16 pm
The Bank of England has left interest rates unchanged at 0.1% (Yui Mok/PA)
The Bank of England has left interest rates unchanged at 0.1% (Yui Mok/PA)

The Bank of England has cautioned over a bigger-than-expected rise in inflation due to rocketing energy costs and said the supply chain crisis was beginning to hamper Britain’s economic recovery.

The Bank cautioned that rising gas prices were set to push UK inflation above 4% by the end of the year.

It said Consumer Prices Index inflation, currently at 3.2%, could remain above 4% into the second quarter of next year.

The Bank stuck by forecasts that the inflation leap would be only temporary as all nine members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted to keep rates on hold at 0.1%.

But two policymakers, deputy governor Dave Ramsden and external MPC member Michael Saunders, called for a £35 billion cut to the Bank’s £895 billion quantitative easing (QE) programme amid the inflation fears, though they were outvoted 7-2.

Bank of England deputy Governor for Markets and Banking, Dave Ramsden (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)
Bank of England deputy Governor for Markets and Banking, Dave Ramsden (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Minutes of the latest decision revealed the bank has revised down its growth forecast for the third quarter by around 1% since its August report, leaving the level of gross domestic product around 2.5% below its pre-Covid level.

“This downward revision in part reflects the emergence of some supply constraints on output,” the Bank said.

Minutes showed the MPC believed some developments over the past month have “strengthened” the case made in August that some tightening of monetary policy could be necessary to meet the central bank’s 2% inflation target sustainably in the medium term.

However, in the latest report, the MPC added that “considerable uncertainties remain”.

It stressed that it will monitor developments in the labour market, including the impact of cost increases on business and employees.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal