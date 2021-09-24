Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Watchdog launches probe into Dante Labs over missing PCR tests

By Press Association
September 24, 2021, 1:45 pm
PCRs have been required for international travel (Steve Parsons/PA)

The competition watchdog has launched a probe into PCR tester Dante Labs, which has completed four million tests since Covid began, over worries it might not be delivering tests on time or at all.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said Dante could be breaking the law and treating customers unfairly.

It said the company might not be delivering PCR tests or results on time or at all, and failing to respond to complaints or provide proper customer service.

The company might also be refusing or delaying requested refunds and using terms and conditions which unfairly limit consumers’ rights.

Dante, which said it is “disappointed” by the probe, is on a Government list for providers of tests to enter England after traveling abroad.

CMA chief executive Andrea Coscelli said: “People are paying significant amounts of money for these crucial PCR tests and there is no excuse for poor or non-existent service.

“While the rules in England around PCR testing for travel are due to change in the coming weeks, the CMA will continue to investigate whether companies are breaking the law.

“Firms should be aware that if we find evidence of the law being broken, we will not hesitate to take action.”

The CMA said it had received complaints about Dante directly and others through Citizens Advice.

Dante said: “While the overwhelming majority of our customers have received a timely and cost-effective service, we recognise the challenges faced by a small proportion of those who have purchased our tests. We have invested significantly in our customer service operation to improve our overall delivery in the face of huge demand.

“We are disappointed by the CMA’s decision to launch this investigation without prior consultation. Nevertheless, we will co-operate fully by providing all and any information in line with our commitment to full transparency.”

