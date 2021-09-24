Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 24th 2021 Show Links
Business / UK and abroad

One in six unable to buy essential food items in past two weeks, survey suggests

By Press Association
September 24, 2021, 3:57 pm
Empty supermarket shelves (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Empty supermarket shelves (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Around one in six adults in Britain said they were not able to buy essential food items at some point during the past two weeks due to products not being available, according to a survey.

While around six in 10 (61%) said everything they needed was available to buy, 18% said they had not been able to find essential foods they needed on a regular basis.

A quarter of people (25%) reported they had not found other non-essential food items, while a smaller proportion said they had not been able to buy medicine (4%) or fuel (4%).

The survey, by the Office for National Statistics, was collected between September 8 and 19 from a sample of more than 3,500 adults.

Some 40% of people questioned said they thought there was less variety in the shops than usual, while 20% reported that items they needed were not available and they could not find a replacement.

Around one in eight (13%) said they had to go to more shops than usual to get what they needed.

The figures also suggest around two in 10 (22%) adults who tried to buy medicine or get a prescription experienced some differences compared with usual.

The most common reason was having to wait longer for a prescription (13% of adults).

Other reasons included items being unavailable with no replacement able to be found (4%), or people having to go to more pharmacies than usual to find what they needed (4%).

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal