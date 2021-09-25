Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 25th 2021
Business / UK and abroad

Food delivery firm’s collapse hastened by driver shortage – administrator

By Press Association
September 25, 2021, 4:48 pm
EVCL Chill has entered administration (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
EVCL Chill has entered administration (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

More than 400 jobs are at risk after a chilled food delivery business collapsed into administration – partly driven by the driver shortage.

EVCL Chill, based in Alfreton, Derbyshire, has struggled following the loss of a number of key customers over the past year and severe driver shortages, administrators PwC said.

The business has 1,092 full-time employees, PwC said, of whom 658 have been transferred to customers along with a number of services.

It leaves 434 jobs at risk across its warehouses and depots in Daventry and Crick in Northamptonshire, Alfreton in Derbyshire, Rochdale in Greater Manchester, Bristol, and Penrith in Cumbria.

PwC said EVCL Chill had a turnover of £167 million in the 12 months to December 2020 and was profitable, but had been hit hard by a loss of customers and the current driver shortages.

Eddie Williams, joint administrator, said: “This has been a very difficult situation and involved intense discussions with key stakeholders on an accelerated basis to get to this position.

“As businesses move from survival mode to recovery, the financial climate is still very volatile.”

PwC said employees whose jobs have not been transferred to other firms would hear more about their futures next week.

It said EVCL Chill going into administration does not affect the wider EV Cargo Group, which continues to trade as before.

The news of EVCL Chill’s collapse comes ahead of an expected announcement by the Government that visa rules will be relaxed for foreign HGV drivers to get supply chains moving.

On Saturday, Tony Danker, the director general of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), called for a “temporary and managed” system to bring in foreign labour.

He told BBC Breakfast: “You need to be able to, on a temporary basis, on a fixed and managed basis, bring in skills we need now.”

Mr Danker said the CBI welcomed the Government’s ambition to recruit and train British workers, but said: “You can’t turn baggage handlers into butchers overnight or shopkeepers into chefs – you can do it over three to five years maybe, but you can’t do it overnight.”

