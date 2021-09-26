Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 27th 2021 Show Links
Business / UK and abroad

Businesses ask for more time to repay Covid loans, data shows

By Press Association
September 27, 2021, 12:08 am
Businesses are hoping to bounce back from the pandemic (Victoria Jones/PA)
Businesses are asking for more time with no payments on their emergency Covid loans on top of the extra time that the Government has already announced, according to new data.

Out of 500 businesses that are seeking repayment plans, 83% had asked for all the payment holidays they could get or even a full year of no payments on their Bounce Back Loans.

The data comes from resourcing company Momenta Group, which is helping banks collect repayments from companies that borrowed during the pandemic.

The number one request Momenta is getting from businesses is to add another 12-month interest-free payment deferral.

Companies who took a Bounce Back Loan were originally given a year of no repayments, where the Government picked up the 2.5% interest on their loans.

However after the first 12 months companies had to start repaying. The Government said that it would give firms another six-month interest and repayment holiday, and three six-month interest holidays.

However, companies will still need to pay the interest, which will build up over this period. For many, this is not enough help, the Momenta statistics show.

Momenta chief executive Richard Stevens said: “While the Government and banks have made available a number of unusually generous repayment options, there is a specific cohort of SMEs (small and medium sized enterprises) who are in the mire.

“Of these businesses struggling to repay, the majority have asked for an extension of the popular interest-free payment holidays for an additional year beyond what has already been offered.

“Of concern is that businesses struggling to repay have requested this complete repayment moratorium over schemes such as Pay As You Grow which is already in place to ease repayment process.”

He added: “There is immense financial pressure on business owners from all angles – not least from the slow recovery of sales and the end of the furlough scheme, but the shortage of additional labour due to the onset of Brexit compounded with the increasing costs of certain raw materials and supply shortages.

“From our perspective, it’s these combined reasons which have required additional skilled collections professionals to empathise and negotiate repayment plans, as well as compliance and credit analyst team members to review lending processes.”

