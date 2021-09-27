Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 27th 2021 Show Links
Business / UK and abroad

Educate consumers about their effect on supply chains, expert says

By Press Association
September 27, 2021, 1:05 am
Queues built up at a Sainsbury’s Petrol Station in Colton, Leeds (PA)
Queues built up at a Sainsbury’s Petrol Station in Colton, Leeds (PA)

Consumers have learnt lessons from stockpiling over lockdown but more should be done to help them understand the effect they can have on supply chains, according to a sector expert.

Rick Tellez, the co-founder of supply chain logistics platform KlearNow, said most consumers wanted to do the “right thing” by maintaining normal shopping behaviour but it only took a “tiny minority” to panic and affect supply chains.

Mr Tellez called on the logistics sector and the Government to do more to educate consumers about their part in the global supply chain.

His comments came amid chaotic scenes at petrol station forecourts over the weekend after BP announced on Thursday evening that it was closing some pumps and rationing petrol and diesel because of a lack of lorry drivers, despite reassurances from the Government and sector experts that there was no shortage of fuel.

A survey for KlearNow last month found that 64% of UK shoppers are resigned to missing out due to shortages and delays this Christmas, but 52% said they refused to stockpile as a result of experiences during the pandemic.

Almost a third (31%) said warnings of shortages and delays would not affect their Christmas shopping plans.

Some 57% who stockpiled during lockdown said they regretted it and would not do it in future.

Of those who stockpiled for lockdown, 19% said they had products left over after restrictions were lifted and 7% still have items now.

Mr Tellez said scenes of panic buying at petrol stations were not representative of national attitudes but pointed to a lack of trust in the logistics sector.

He said: “Our research suggests that most consumers understand that stockpiling is unnecessary and lockdown taught us all some valuable lessons. But it only takes a tiny minority of consumers to panic to make it look like there’s a national crisis, which is when things begin to escalate.

“Supply chains are designed to be resilient and thanks to advancements in technology, including artificial intelligence, we are able to adapt to changing consumer needs.

“However, if consumer behaviour changes dramatically – as it did at the start of the pandemic – there will always be a bit of disruption whilst suppliers adapt. This is the moment when some people miss out.”

– 3Gem surveyed 1,000 UK adults between August 27-30.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal