Boohoo reveals names of 1,100 factories in transparency drive

By Press Association
September 27, 2021, 8:39 am
Boohoo has disclosed its supply chain as part of improvements to transparency (Ian West / PA)
Online fashion giant Boohoo has published a list of the 1,100 factories it uses around the world as part of its pledge to be more transparent.

The list was published following questions over its supply chain, after it was disclosed some factory workers in Leicester were earning below the minimum wage.

It was one of the recommendations made by an independent review produced by Alison Levitt QC, who was brought in when the scandal first broke.

The 17 recommendations in her report were broken down into 34 deliverables, with 28 completed and the remainder expected to be signed off “in the coming months”, the company said.

These also included improving corporate governance at the firm to ensure more non-executives could hold the company to account.

Bosses also recruited former judge Sir Brian Leveson to oversee the changes, and his fourth report into the company was published on Monday.

He said: “I continue to applaud the enthusiasm that all at Boohoo have demonstrated for the Agenda for Change (A4C) Programme and chart the very real progress that has been made in relation both to the recommendations set out in the review and also the wider ethical programme upon which the group has embarked.

“It marks the movement of A4C into business as usual which is not, of course, the beginning of the end of the process, but merely the end of the beginning.”

Boohoo also announced it intends to sign the International Accord for Health and Safety – a legally binding agreement that replaced the Bangladesh Accord which aimed to improve working conditions for garment workers in the country.

John Lyttle, Boohoo chief executive, said: “The Agenda for Change programme was designed to ensure that the changes we made to our business are sustainable and embedded into our culture as we look to the future.

“The dedication of our teams to delivering real change has meant we have been able to achieve the challenging targets we set ourselves.”

