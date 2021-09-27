Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 28th 2021 Show Links
Business / UK and abroad

House prices increasing by £44 per day on average, Zoopla index shows

By Press Association
September 28, 2021, 12:36 am
House prices increased by £44 per day on average in the six months leading up to August, according to Zoopla (Gareth Fuller/PA)
House prices increased by £44 per day on average in the six months leading up to August, according to an index.

This was up from £30 per day typically over the previous six months (July 2020 to January 2021), Zoopla said.

Across the UK, the average house price in August was £235,000 which is a record high for Zoopla’s index.

The average property has piled £17,508 onto its value since March 2020, the month that the coronavirus lockdowns in the UK started.

But there have been big variations and not everywhere has seen prices increasing.

While average house prices have increased by £23,357 in Cambridge since March 2020, they have fallen by £2,600 in Aberdeen over the same period, Zoopla said.

Since February, typical house price increases have ranged from £64 per day in the South East and £63 per day in the South West of England to £22 in Scotland and £24 in the North East of England.

A stamp duty holiday in England and Northern Ireland was tapered from July.

Grainne Gilmore, head of research at Zoopla said that buyer demand remains higher than typical levels for this time of year.

She said: “The demand coming from buyers searching for space, and making lifestyle changes after consecutive lockdowns, has further to run.

“Balancing this however, will be the ending of Government support for the economy via furlough, and more challenging economic conditions overall, which we believe will have an impact on market sentiment as we move through (the fourth quarter of this year).

“We expect the market to remain busy compared to historical norms, and for price growth to remain in firmly positive territory at the end of the year.”

Here are the average increases in house prices per day in the six months to August followed by the previous six months, according to Zoopla:

– North East, £24, £18

– North West, £39, £30

– Yorkshire and the Humber, £34, £27

– East Midlands, £44, £32

– West Midlands, £39, £23

– Eastern England, £56, £35

– London, £36, £24

– South East, £64, £35

– South West, £63, £36

– Northern Ireland, £31, £33

– Scotland, £22, £17

– Wales £53, £33

