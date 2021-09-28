Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New broadband rules will make switching provider easier – Ofcom

By Press Association
September 28, 2021, 7:42 am
Broadband switching is to be made easier, Ofcom announced (Rui Vieira / PA)
Broadband customers will be able to switch suppliers more easily under new plans drawn up by Ofcom.

The regulator said customers were put off from switching between services, especially when changing from those operating on the Openreach network to other providers that use their own cables, including Virgin Media or CityFibre.

Around four in 10 households said they decided to stick with their current provider because of the perceived hassle of having to contact more than one operator.

A further one in four added they faced unwanted attempts to persuade them to stay from their supplier, according to research.

Ofcom said that as a result of the change in rules switching could be done in a single day and would no longer involve households liaising with both companies.

Current rules mean customers can already switch between providers on the Openreach copper network – including BT, Sky and TalkTalk – by only contacting the new service.

But the new rules mean others on their own network of cables – which are growing following the rollout of superfast broadband and include CityFibre, Virgin Media and Hyperoptic – will also be covered by the simpler process.

Providers will also have to compensate customers if things go wrong and they are left without a service for more than one working day.

Notice-period charges beyond the switch date will also be banned.

All broadband networks must sign up to the “One Touch Switch” process in place by April 2023 to give enough time for the companies to upgrade their systems effectively, Ofcom added.

Lindsey Fussell, Ofcom’s networks and communications group director, said: “Household finances are strained at the moment, so switching broadband provider could help keep your bills down.

“We’re making it as easy as possible for you to break up with your broadband provider and take advantage of the deals on offer.”

