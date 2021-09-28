Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 28th 2021 Show Links
Business / UK and abroad

Rentokil lifts growth targets amid booming hygiene demand

By Press Association
September 28, 2021, 9:17 am
Rentokil Initial has upped its growth targets (Rentokil / PA)
Rentokil Initial has upped its growth targets (Rentokil / PA)

Pest control-to-cleaning firm Rentokil Initial has upped its growth targets and announced plans to expand its hygiene arm amid booming demand during the pandemic.

The group hiked sales and earnings goals, lifting its organic medium-term revenue growth target to between 4% and 5%, up from 3% to 4% previously.

It is now aiming for revenues to grow by up to 6% across its newly enlarged hygiene and wellness category, which will be expanded from January next year to also include services such as dental hygiene and cleanroom operations.

It said this was being made “in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and the increasing importance of hygiene and wellbeing services”.

Rentokil also announced that its ongoing revenue growth target would be boosted to between 6% and 9% from 5% and 8% previously.

And the firm said it is now eyeing ongoing operating profits growth of at least 10%, up from around 10% previously.

As well as the targets hike, Rentokil said it is also overhauling its regional structure from January 1.

While it will still have five regions, its “rest of the world” business will be split according to geographic location.

Rentokil saw hygiene revenues rocket by more than a third – 36.8% – last year as demand raced higher in the pandemic.

It launched disinfection services across the world in response to Covid-19, selling deep cleaning to businesses, with disinfection bringing in £225.1 million in revenue across 2020.

But demand for disinfection is set to wane as the worst of the pandemic passes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal