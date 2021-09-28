Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 28th 2021 Show Links
Business / UK and abroad

Competition watchdog considers probe into Admiral takeover of Hawthorn pubs

By Press Association
September 28, 2021, 10:58 am
The CMA is considering an investigation into Admiral Taverns’ deal to buy Hawthorn (Johnny Green/PA)
The UK’s competition watchdog has said it is considering a probe into Admiral Taverns’ £222 million takeover of the Hawthorn pub business.

Admiral sealed a deal to buy the pub estate, which covers 674 venues across the UK, from retailer property investor NewRiver, in July.

The move will strengthen Admiral’s position as one of the UK’s largest pub owners, growing its portfolio to more than 1,600 pubs.

However, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it is now considering whether to launch an investigation into the deal.

It said it is looking at whether the deal “has resulted, or may be expected to result, in a substantial lessening of competition”.

The CMA is inviting parties to comment on the competition impact of the deal, with a deadline of October 12.

The regulator will then decide whether or not to launch a phase 1 investigation into the deal.

It is understood that Admiral expected the CMA to take these step.

FTSE 250 firm NewRiver left the pub sector through the deal, in an effort to raise funds to help further its growth within retail.

NewRiver entered the pub industry in 2013 before expanding with its acquisition of the Hawthorn group in 2018 for £107 million, into which it incorporated its existing estate.

In April, the group first disclosed its plans to offload Hawthorn as a standalone business.

