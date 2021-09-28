Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business / UK and abroad

Virgin Atlantic requires new flight crew to be fully vaccinated

By Press Association
September 28, 2021, 8:38 pm
Virgin Atlantic has announced it will not hire new cabin crew or pilots who are not fully vaccinated against coronavirus (Matt Alexander/PA)
Virgin Atlantic has announced it will not hire new cabin crew or pilots who are not fully vaccinated against coronavirus (Matt Alexander/PA)

Virgin Atlantic has announced it will not hire new cabin crew or pilots who are not fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

Getting jabbed is also strongly encouraged for existing staff but is not compulsory.

A spokeswoman for Virgin Atlantic explained that the policy was introduced “to protect our flying programme, alongside the significant benefits to public health”.

She went on: “To ensure the continued health, safety and protection of our customers and people and to take advantage of the benefits of the UK’s world-leading vaccination programme, we will require any cabin crew or pilots joining the business to be vaccinated.

“This is in line with other global airlines, including our partners at Delta.”

She noted that fully vaccinated UK travellers will be permitted to enter the US from November, while destinations such as Hong Kong and Pakistan require crews to have had both doses of a coronavirus jab.

“We know vaccination is the best way out of this pandemic and appreciate that the vaccination level of our workforce is very high,” the spokeswoman added.

“We’re committed to ensuring our customers and our teams fly safe and well and look forward to welcoming more of our pilots and cabin crew back to the skies.”

Earlier this month Hungarian carrier Wizz Air, which serves 11 UK airports, said it will require its flight crews to be vaccinated by December.

British Airways has taken the position that getting vaccinated is a personal choice for its staff.

EasyJet is encouraging its flight crews to have jabs, but the budget carrier is not ordering them to do so.

From November 11, all staff in registered care homes in England must be vaccinated unless they are medically exempt.

Conciliation service Acas says there is no other UK law that requires people to have the vaccine “even if an employer would prefer someone to have it”.

