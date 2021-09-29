Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 29th 2021 Show Links
Business / UK and abroad

French fury over decision on licences for boats to operate in UK waters

By Press Association
September 29, 2021, 2:22 am
A fishing boat at work in the English Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The French government has reacted with fury after just 12 fishing licences for small boats to operate in UK waters were granted out of 47 applications.

The UK was accused of taking French fishing “hostage” and warned of “retaliatory action” following the decision.

The prospect of a new cross-channel fishing war came after the UK issued licences based on evidence of a boat’s track record of fishing in its territorial waters, in line with the Brexit deal.

Some 47 applications were received from boats under 12 metres in length to be able to operate in the UK’s territorial sea.

A fisherman repairs nets at North Shields Fish Quay (Owen Humphreys/PA)
A Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs spokesman said: “The Government has this year issued a large number of licences to EU vessels seeking to fish in our exclusive economic zone (12-200 nautical mile zone) and our territorial sea (six-12 nautical mile zone).

“Our approach has been reasonable and fully in line with our commitments in the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA).

“As regards the 6-12nm zone, as set out in the TCA, EU vessels must provide evidence of a track record of fishing activity in those waters.

“We have been considering applications for vessels of under 12m in length to fish in this zone and, on the basis of the evidence available, we are able to grant licences for 12 of the 47 applications made.”

The spokesman said the UK will continue to work with the European Commission and French authorities “and will consider any further evidence provided to support the remaining licence applications”.

Empty fishing nets sit on the beach at Hastings, Sussex (Steve Parsons/PA)
France’s minister for the sea Annick Girardin, quoted in Le Monde, said: “It is a new refusal of the British to apply the conditions of the Brexit accord despite all the work undertaken together.

“I have only one watchword; to obtain definitive licences for our fishermen as the accord foresees.

“French fishing must not be taken hostage by the British for political ends.”

French minister for Europe Clement Beaune said “we will not hesitate to take retaliatory action, collectively”, the Daily Telegraph reported.

“We understand and share the exasperation of our fishermen.”

It is the latest flashpoint in the long-running Brexit rows over fishing rights.

In May, Royal Navy patrol vessels were dispatched to Jersey in response to protests by French fishermen.

