Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 29th 2021 Show Links
Business / UK and abroad

Foxtons to review pay policies following shareholder backlash

By Press Association
September 29, 2021, 9:17 am Updated: September 29, 2021, 9:58 am
Foxtons has reduced bonuses after a shareholder backlash. (John Stillwell / PA)
Foxtons has reduced bonuses after a shareholder backlash. (John Stillwell / PA)

Estate agent Foxtons has agreed to review its bonus policies after facing a backlash from shareholders who said they were too generous.

Investors showed their fury at the company at its annual shareholder meeting in April with just under 40% voting against an almost £1 million bonus for its chief executive Nic Budden, including £389,000 in cash and shares worth £569,000.

Around 17% voted against his re-election to the board and 33% voted against non-executive Alan Giles, who chairs the remuneration committee.

Foxtons said: “The committee has consulted with its larger shareholders to understand their views.

“The performance of the business in 2020 met the conditions set out in the remuneration framework for the payment of bonuses but, considering the circumstances, the Committee exercised its discretion by reducing this award by 50%.

“Despite the discretion, it was clear that a significant proportion of shareholders did not agree with the decision to pay bonuses to executive directors under the Bonus Banking Plan, because the company had benefited from Government support.”

Foxtons enjoyed £6.9 million in Government support during the pandemic, including business rates relief and £4.4 million in furlough for staff.

The property sector recorded a strong year during the pandemic, as the Government also introduced a stamp duty holiday.

Pay policies at Foxtons will be reviewed, the company added, although it did not say that any of the Government support would be repaid.

It recently appointed a new chairman Nigel Rich to oversee changes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]